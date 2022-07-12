…Says, ruling party setting a wrong precedent

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Former Governorship Candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria ACN in Rivers state, Prince Tonye Princewill has resigned his membership of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC following the decision of the party leadership and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to settle for a fellow Muslim, Senator Kashim Shettima, as running mate.

“I can’t argue for equity in my state and defend inequity in my country”, Princewill said in his resignation made available to Vanguard on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said; “While I appreciate my leader, Rt. Hon. Rotimi Amaechi and all his efforts, I cannot defend the decision of my party in fielding a Muslim-Muslim ticket, especially at a time like this, against all protestations from well meaning Nigerians, across religious and political divides.

“It sets a very wrong precedent, it is totally insensitive and even if you win, will prove bad for good governance. Under these dire circumstances, I find no justification to still remain, in good conscience, a member of a political party that subordinates electoral victory, over the safety of lives and the peace of mind of its citizens.

\”The men and women of our party here in Rivers are the most loyal and faithful supporters I have met. They know right and they know wrong. And they know me. I enjoyed working with them and I am so sad to leave. But an APC party that totally disregards the basics of the same equity we preach, is alien to me. Buhari resisted the same temptation and chose a little known Osinbajo and won. By doing this, Tinubu is saying that a Northern Christian has no electoral value. My staying means I agree.

“I wish you well. And I remain grateful to our Leader, but I can not defend the indefensible. And to be totally honest, neither should you”.