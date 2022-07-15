.

By Samuel Oyadongha, YENAGOA

President of Ijaw Professionals Association (Homeland Chapter comprising Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers), Mr. Iniruo Wills, has challenged the governors, political representatives and community leaders in the littoral states to rise up against the Water Resources Bill.

The contentious bill, it would be recalled, was shut down by the Dr. Bukola Saraki and Mohammed Dogara-led Senate and House of Representatives, respectively, before it was reintroduced to the current National Assembly by President Muhammadu Buhari government.

Wills in an interview with Vanguard in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, described the bill as a direct leadership challenge for the representatives of the people at the local, state and national levels.

He decried their continued silence on such important issue of collective interest to their states.

His words: “My take is that the Water Resources Bill is a direct leadership challenge for the governors, political representatives and paramount community leaders of the littoral states.

“Why has no governor come up with any firm and methodical action plan on this yet?

“Why should the work of defending collective interests be left to so-called concerned citizens, activists and NGOs only, while those who it is their statutory right are busy with less important things? What else is their job description?

“The moment our political and traditional leaders show seriousness in defending the destiny of their people, nobody will have the temerity to introduce a Water Resources Bill in the nonsensical way it has been done.

“A hundred years more of this style will take us nowhere, till we direct all demands and agitation to the fellows who are meant to be in our collective service, whether in our states or in our communities.”