Soni Daniel, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, on Tuesday night pleaded with striking lecturers to consider the plight of Nigerian students and return to the classroom despite not being provided with their demands by the Buhari government.

Kachikwu made the plea at an emergency National Executive Council meeting of the party in Abuja.

The politician, who addressed the various challenges being unleashed on Nigerians by the present administration, said the was hope for a new Nigeria under the ADC government next year.

Kachikwu described the present administration as a disaster given the frequency of jailbreaks and mass killings of innocent Nigerians in churches and other places without any response by the government.

Kachikwu said: “Under the Buhari administration, Nigeria has witnessed unprecedented calamity second only to the Nigeria civil war.

” From Taraba, Kogi, Niger, Abuja, Katsina, Zamfara, Borno, Sokoto, Kaduna, Ondo, Imo, Anambra, tales of woe. Many a mother is weeping. Many a wife in sorrow. Many families left to mourn quietly and helplessly. In all this no one has lost his or her job. No minister, national security adviser or President has resigned. The shame of a nation. Who did this to us? We reduce the dead to nomenclature such as scores killed, dozens killed, hundreds killed. Don’t we know they had names?

“The terrorists we pamper today will kill us tomorrow. The religion we introduce into politics today will divide us tomorrow. The politics and politicians we avoid today will govern us tomorrow. The hatred we incubate today will destroy us tomorrow. We can’t run away from these truths. Let us act now to save Nigeria.

“Let us speak with one voice. Don’t let them divide us. Don’t let them change parties and deceive you. Don’t let them change logos and deceive you. If they have been there, then they have done that. Get rid of them.

Several months ago, when I announced my intention to run for the highest office in the land, I was clear within me that it was a suicide mission. I knew what was at stake. I was not in any doubt about the capabilities of those in the better-known parties. I expected the hound dogs would come after me.

Nigerians are hungry, Nigerians are suffering, and Nigerians are afraid. This is the hill before us. We must understand that we must first have a country before we can talk of elections. Who will save Nigeria? Who will save Nigeria from her government? Who will save Nigerians from Nigerians? You.

Today we must reset. Today we must chart a new course. Today we must choose to fight for Nigeria. Today we must fight for ourselves. Let us look within us and find the courage to start again. We must take our country back from these evil men. We must resist all invaders.

We must defend our lands, our cities, our country, block by block. This is our patriotic duty. No longer will we let religion, tribe and tongue divide us. Those who have destroyed our country are from all tribes, tongues and religions so we must not be deceived. They are in the minority. We are in the majority. We have suffered and endured for too long and we must endure for a little while longer.

They will induce you. They will make promises. They will say they have changed. They will threaten you. They will beat you. They will incarcerate you. Whatever they do to you just endure because in a little while, in a short time, in the near future, our small voices, our small actions, our small protests, our small plans, our small groups will become a mighty rescue mission to save our nation.

You must endure. We must endure. Architects and town planners form groups in your communities. Create the masterplan of the community you envision for your city. Engineers come together in your different cities and design the infrastructure we need. Design the power grids we need. Start with the design. Start with the plan.

Lawyers, civil society groups, men and women of good will, contribute your quota to a new and better constitution that divides us rather than the corrupt one that now divides us.

“Lecturers go back to classes. You have sacrificed before. Sacrifice one more time for the sake of our children. This government can’t afford to pay your demands. They are broke. They can’t give what they don’t have.

”Please go back to classes and save the future of our children. Our medical personnel are leaving the country in droves, and nobody cares. Who will staff our hospitals? Who will treat the sick?

”Are we going to leave our healthcare to quacks? No.

We must take a stand for Nigeria today. It is the right thing to do,” Kachikwu said.

He promised to rebuild Nigeria and make it work for all irrespective of tribe, tongue, religion or political affiliation once the party wins election next year.

The National Chairman of ADC, Chief Ralph Okey Nwosu, boasted that the party was on a mission to rescue Nigeria from the current state of somnolence and make it work better for all and give Nigerians a sense of pride and hope.