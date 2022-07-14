By Olayinka Ajayi

A Pan Yoruba group otherwise known as Think Yoruba First worldwide has described the resurfaced of the ‘National Water Resources bill’ as a ploy to worsen the lives of Yoruba people.

In a statement, President of the group Mr. Oladimeji Bolarinwa urged that the bill be resisted by all.

According to the statement: “As indigenes of security and welfare in the Yorubaland and indeed nationwide, we recall the bill was first introduced in the 8th National Assembly between 2017 and 2020, has now been reintroduced to the National Assembly giving every well-meaning citizen further reason to distrust the minds behind this bill”.

The group insisted that the bill’s aim is to confer ownership, control and management of surface and underground waters on the Federal Government saying:”This would limit people’s current access to water. The Federal Government has the FCT and under the principles of Government to focus on the waters in the FCT and leave the states alone.

A case study of South-Eastern Australia and Cape Town South Africa for example, where indigenous people lived. Water is not only a physical substance; it is also an intrinsic part of peoples’ identity and cultural coastal communities; Osun River, Yewa River, Oba River, Ikogosi, Eerin ijesa, among others are sacred waters that are paramount in the lives of the Yoruba and are beyond what the federal government would try to grab. Water is life to the Yoruba people and taking away ownership of our waters to a government that doesn’t understand or operate under our cultural ideology is an attack on the Yoruba people and must be resisted”. The group said.