* Tells a fascinating story of rag to rich photographer to wake the spirit of youths

Idjesa George is a household name among the Edo entertainers in Benin. Beyond that, his journey to life of fame spans with a thrilling stories of how passion to live, work and make a difference brought him this far.

“Loosing a father and a mother and being an orphan, yet, ending up with fame, success, cars, a craft and money, to me, it is almost like a fairy tale, but the story of Idjesa George widely known as G Armani Concept is a reality,” says the entrepreneur.

As he said, loosing his mother 32 years ago was not as challenging as when four years ago he lost his father. He decided to press on, after the departure of his mother. He decided to work in farms as little as N200. His sister was even staying over helping him at his generator shop.

His turning point came when some notable Comedians including Lawrence Osarenkhoe better known as MC Casino took him in having identified his talents. Today, the comfort and exposure that MC Casino has given him has brought him into the company of Edo Entertainers names as — Edo Pikin, Comedian Action, MC DaSaint, and MC Porcupine. He admits that MC Casino treats him as a younger brother, not as a friend. And he now, a Deltan finds solace and a joyous stay in Edo State and in the friendship of Edo State Entertainers.

Now that he is drawn away and relocated in the entertainment world, would he still get back to photography; a skill he said no one taught him directly. “Of course not”, he says photography has given him the fame and lifestyle which he now enjoys. He pays great compliment to one of his great inspirations, EPP media. Not forgetting that inspiration and ideation and skill, he once went with Christmas hamper packs to honour and thank EPP media, who received the gifts with shriek and surprise, as he hardly remembers training or nurturing G Armani in his studios.

Even today, the life of G Armani is spoken highly by his Pastor, who never ceases to tell and recall his story as a role model for young ones. And thus encouraged, he gathers his young friends to also inspire them to avoid social vices, as one can be a success in life, without “short cuts” or going into rituals or internet fraud (yahoo internet fraud business). “It pays to always live right and do the right things,” he said.

The level of attainment that G Armani Concept has reached has been by doing it right and professionally. “Most of the jobs come by recommendation and not by flocking around the rich or top Government people”, he said.

Does he ever consider travelling outside Nigeria to survive and make more money? For him, that is out. All he deserves is to grow his brand and consolidate. He presently had a staff of 22, and proudly says that he has trained over 71 persons. Most of whom he has retained as Staff. However, while growing his brand, and improving on his visibility, he does not mind any invitation from Nigerians to travel and accomplish a photography session outside of the Country.

“Much as I have found favour and fame in photography, I would gladly contribute to the development of the youths and seeing their success in photography, artist make up; modelling and entertainment. This is his calling and it is his passion,” George said.