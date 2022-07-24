Biodun Busari

Former Presidential media aide, Reno Omokri has again taunted the supporters of Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi as he said that Africa’s most popular reality TV show #BBNaija has shifted their attention from trending on Twitter.

Omokri is known for criticising Obi’s supporters popularly branded ‘Obidients’ for months, as his arguments are that they are abusive and without political structures to make the former Anambra governor emerge as the nation’s President in the 2023 presidential election.

He had said several times as well that the Obidients are only relevant on social media, especially on Twitter.

Omokri via his Twitter handle said on Sunday that for the first time in months, Obi’s supporters are not on Twitter’s top 10 trends, claiming #BBNaija has stolen their attention, whereas other parties are building structures.

#BBNaijaS7 with the theme ‘Level Up’ started yesterday with 12 housemates and will run for 10 weeks where the winner is expected to go home with N100million grand prize.

“Omokri said: “In less than 24 hours, there has been an abrupt shift from Peter Obi to #BBNaija. For the first time in months, nothing about Obi is on Twitter’s top 10 trends. While others were building structures on the ground, Peter was fooling Obidients online. Oya, insult me!”

Meanwhile, the Obidients have been reacting to his allegation that his thought was not true.

One of them, @WangAustin2 posted pictures of the LP’s members working and reacted: “That is not absolutely true sir, though many youths are ready happy something is going to make them happy once again after bad breaking news day by day. But below is the offline works youths are putting in other parts of northern Nigeria. This is Taraba state yesterday.”