By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

The Ilaje’s residing in Mkpanak community in Ibeno Local Government area of Akwa Ibom State, who were displaced during the communal crisis that erupted between them and their host community have called on governor Udom Emmanuel to intervene by facilitating their resettlement.

Their call followed the stringent conditions given by the host community for their reintegration back to the community.

Recall that the communal clash which broke out between the Ilaje’s and Mkpanak people on Tuesday April 19, 2022 led to the displacement of the Ilaje residents, most of whom have not returned to Ibeno LGA.

The terms and conditions issued by the Mkpanak community was contained in two page document and domiciled in the Ibeno LGA, obtained by newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Newsmen learnt that the conditions was to ” instill mutual respect between the two communities and prevent further disagreement and rancour”

The conditions include : “That no visitors, non Indigenes of Ibeno will buy directly from any fishing boat at the beach and anyone liable will pay a fine of 20,000 only. All catches including gray fish and other fishes up to five basins shall be sold at the ratio of 2:3 to Mkpanak and Ilaje women.

“Catches from Tilapia draw nets will be bought by Ibeno Local Government women at the ratio aforementioned. Ibeno indigenes will have the first right of refusal of buying from any boats at any location.

“All gray fish and other fishes measured in basins or in whole will attract compulsory sale tax of N300 only payable to Ibeno women association with receipt” among others.

The conditions which also includes boat management and landing fees, fishing expedition and community responsibilities, it was learnt were handed over to the representatives of Ilaje people in the last meeting with the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo and the representatives of Ibeno community in government house, Uyo.

It was gathered that the Ilaje residents after the meeting, who prepared to abide by the conditions as stipulated in the document, but were not satisfied with all the terms and conditions, as they had complained of some items which do not go down well with their collective interests.

One of their representatives Mr. James Ajele

therefore appealed to state government and Ibeno local government to intervene while urging the Ibeno community to tamper justice with mercy by totally reviewing the said items.

Efforts to speak with the Paramount ruler, HRM Ovong Effiong Achianga was not successful as at the time of filing this report.

However, the spokesperson of the Ilaje community, Mr. Golden Ogungbemi, who spoke with some journalists also called on the state governor to intervene in the situation and facilitate the return of the displaced persons.

“We have not seen what is much on the ground by the government. All that the government did was to provide relief materials. At a point government proposed a memorandum of understanding between the Ilaje people and the Ibeno people who are our host but so far nothing has been done.

“Our condition is just the same as when the incident happened. And it is really unfortunate that we are witnessing this in our own country. The constitution of this country provides that as a Nigerian you can live anywhere you choose to lawfully, and it includes the right to own property.

“But it is so unfortunate that for the past 35 years or more that we have been living in Ibeno terminal specifically, what we notice is that on that fateful day, irate youths took over the Yoruba community.

“All the wealth and property that we acquired over the years were taken away within a twinkle of an eye. And since then we have been suffering from the pangs of hunger, yet government hasn’t done anything to alleviate our sufferings.

“What we are saying is that the amiable governor of Akwa Ibom State should intervene. We want the governor to put us back in our businesses. What is so important to an Ilaje person is the source of his livelihood which is the outboard engines.

“At the time of the incident Ibeno youths targeted our outboard engines, over 500; they burnt some, and took some away especially the ones that were newly bought.

“We are told that the Ibeno youths sold our outboard engines for N200,000 and N300,000 to make quick money. This is something we bought from our hard earned money at the rate of N2.450million per unit”, Ogungbemi lamented.