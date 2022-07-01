By Prince Okafor

Africa’s regulatory innovation hub, RegTech Media, in partnership with global digital innovative sandbox provider, NayaOne, launched the inaugural RegTech4Good Challenge, a three-day hackathon event.

The programme enables innovators to collaborate intensively in solving real-life challenges.

Participants, who were split into teams, used creativity, technology, and mentoring, resulting in prototypes, fresh new concepts, and innovative solutions.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Executive Officer, RegTech Media, Cyril Okoroigwe, said: “We are delighted to host the maiden edition of the RegTech4Good hackathon. It has brought together hundreds of talents dedicated to protecting vulnerable financial service consumers.

“We look forward to discovering more talents in the years ahead to drive the next growth phase for Africa’s homegrown innovative solution.”

On his part, the CEO, NayaOne, Karan Jain, stated that “the impressive performances of the teams who were painstakingly selected provide an excellent example of what is possible when people with the right mix of skills are enabled with technology”.

“The technical hackathon demonstrated the passion and hard work of participants who worked together towards a common goal and shared purpose.”

The event witnessed the massive participation of over 5,000 attendees and brought together thousands of next-generation innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, and regulators with the shared vision of transforming the financial world by building solutions and bringing together innovative technologies.