By Steve Oko

News registrants and voters who have issues with their Permanent Voter’s Card, PVCs, or wishing to change their polling units, Wednesday, crowded the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, registration centre at Adelabu Housing Estate, Umuahia, Abia North.

As as 3:30 pm when our Correspondent visited the centre, registrants were still there desperately making last-minute efforts to be registered or attended to before the July 31st latest deadline.

While some of the registrants mainly youths were observed waiting on the queue, despite the rainfall, some others, particularly the elderly were clustering on any available seats and wooden forms inside the INEC office.

Mr Jeremiah Kalu, a trader, told our Correspondent that he was determined to wait till the close of work, and even come the next day to ensure that he was captured.

Anointing Mmesomachi, just turned 18 years, and he told our Correspondent that he would not give up until he succeeded, saying he wants to take part in the 2023 poll.

Similarly, Mr Isaac Chinyere, another trader said he had come for registration twice but without success.

He vowed to patiently wait until he was captured before the deadline, saying he cannot afford to miss using his vote against “this Government of misery”.

Mr Chinyere said that the congestion at the Centre had always been his major challenge but added that he was determined to make whatever sacrifice necessary to get registered.

He said he had almost given up on participating in the electoral process but confessed that the emergence of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, stired his interest in the system.

So many people sighted at the centre were all struggling to be attended to.

Our Correspondent observed that there was only one capturing machine at the centre

An INEC official at the center told our Correspondent that registrants at the centre were impatient and non-cooperative.

The INEC staff who pleaded for anonymity as she is not authorized to speak with the press, said that the centre had the capacity of registering between 150 and 180 voters a day but regretted that the centre was usually over crowded.

She said that they usually refer people to the INEC headquarters Umuahia which has 10 capturing machines but instead of complying, the registrants prefer crowding the centre.

” What do you expect us to do. I don’t know why people like to stay back here instead of complying with our advice. We tell them other centres without congestion but they insist on staying here.

” We have only one machine here as we deployed other four machines to other wards in the Local Government. Our staff move around to different locations to register people.”

The staff said they work stay up till 7:00pm everyday, added that they were making spirited efforts to see that all those who showed up would be registered.

