By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos Waste Management Authority, LAWMA, has embarked on massive evacuation of backlog of waste around the metropolis largely during night operations.

The operations between the hours of 10pm and 4am are personally coordinated by the Managing Director of LAWMA, Ibrahim Odumboni, and have witnessed the clearance of waste indiscriminately dumped at some unauthorised locations.

Some of the areas already covered include: Mushin, Oshodi, Ejigbo, Lagos Mainland, Apapa axis, Surulere, Lagos Island, Ikoyi, Lekki axis, Victoria Island and Ajah, among others.

Recall that the LAWMA helmsman, few days ago, promised that the agency would use the opportunity of cessation of rainfall and appreciable progress on landfills’ rehabilitation, to cart away the backlog of waste.

Commenting on the progress made so far, Odumboni said, “Remember I said during the week, that we will capitalise on the cessation of rainfall and progress made on the rehabilitation of our landfills, to clear the heaps of waste.

“The strategy has paid off as we have successfully cleared waste in most areas of our Lagos Central 1 and 2, as well as East 1 and 2 districts. We are happy at the pace of progress, and the operations will continue, until all parts of Lagos are covered,” he stressed.

Odumboni further appealed for support from residents to stem the tide of improper waste disposal, by bagging and containerizing their waste, as well as patronising assigned Public Sector Participant, PSP, operators, adding that those caught in the act of reckless waste disposal would be made to face the law.

“We are appealing for cooperation from all residents to restore sanity back to our environment. Bagging and containerisation of waste, while waiting for evacuation by assigned PSP operators, remains an effective means of curbing indiscriminate waste disposal.

“Anyone caught dumping indiscriminately would be sanctioned accordingly,” he said.

He urged residents with complaints and enquiries on waste management related issues in their areas, to call LAWMA toll free lines- 07080601020 and 617