By Etop Ekanem

Jumia, a pan-African e-commerce platform, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with realme, the world’s fastest-growing smartphone brand, which would provide millions of consumers in Africa access to innovative and trendsetting devices with the latest technology.

The agreement allows for realme to have an official store on Jumia’s platform that would connect it with online consumers across 11 African countries, initially including Nigeria and gradually expanding to Kenya, Ghana, and Ivory Coast, and thereafter to the remaining African countries where Jumia operates.

Sandeep Narayanan, VP, Consumer Electronics, Jumia, said: “We are delighted to begin exploring how we might offer our platform to realme and provide it with the opportunity to grow and access the African market. Both of our companies share similar values and we look forward to a collaboration that would provide Jumia’s consumers access to best-in-class, affordable smartphones via Jumia’s seamless shopping experience.”

On his part, Jack Zhang, General Manager of realme CIS and MEA region, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Jumia, the leading e-commerce platform in Africa, to bring our smartphones to users across the continent. This partnership reflects our ongoing commitment to technology decentralization by making technology that used to be only in flagship models to be accessible to more consumers. We believe the young generation in Africa will find our products to have the best side of performance and of trendsetting design, as it is our mission to scale innovation with trend for consumers in the world.”