By Biodun Busari

Nigerians on social media are surprised as the British-Nigerian actor, Damson Idris spoke in Yoruba language to complain bitterly about the hot weather in the United Kingdom.

Idris shared a video of himself on Instagram speaking in Yoruba on Monday but his fans were astonished at the mastery of the native language he used to express his frustration about the weather.

The United Kingdom authorities had said on Monday that train companies and schools should cancel activities as the country expected the temperature to hit 400C.

While reacting to the situation, Idris said; “Ah ah now! Ki lon se London now. E fe pawa ni? Ah ah, weather issue. Ki lon sele now? O ti to. Ori n f’omi mehn. Ah ah! It’s too hot.”

He, then, wrote: “370C. This London weather is a MADNESS. Bring back the rain.”

Reacting, one of his fans @_esdeekay said: “bro is speaking Yoruba.”

Another person, @_choco_timmy said: “London sun make you speak Yoruba by force.”

“Love (it) when he speaks that language,” said @sue_sue_la_bae.

“So you understand Yoruba language. Amazing!” Another fellow, @excel_lincoln said.

Idris was born in Peckham, South-East London, and is of Nigerian parentage. He played the co-lead role in Netflix’s sci-fi action film Outside the Wire in 2021.