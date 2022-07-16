Fans have reacted to a movie trailer shared by actor and BBNaija former housemate, Pere Egbi kissing Nollywood actress, Ebube Nwagbo.

The actress also, via her verified Instagram page posted a photo of herself and Pere while hinting of the release of her new movie.

While reacting to this, some fans noted that the two movie stars have a great chemistry and should give a change to a romantic relationship.

@Anymabel wrote: Ebube, you and Pere should do more movies together. The chemistry is so real’. I love you too together. You just gained a fan.

@Miriablengozi we need more of you too together

@Jercichioma We love you and Pere together.

@onyiigifty89 My best part hearing pere speak ❤️❤️❤️ jese his voice and accent can wake a dead body ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@vikkyraphael So beautiful as usual u didn’t disappoint ❤️❤️awwww so satisfying to watch I love it boo😍😍😍😍