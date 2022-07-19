L-R: Executive Chairman, SUBEB, Hon Wahab Alawiye-King, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, Folashade Adefisayo, Intercontinental Missions Coordinator and Pastor in Charge Region 19, Redeemed Christian Church (RCCG). Pastor Brown Oyitso and Pastor in charge, Lagos Province 40, RCCG, Pastor Bola Odutola at the commissioning of a block of classrooms and official handing over to Ojodu Primary School in Lagos

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos Province 40, Solid Rock Parish, Ojodu has donated a Modern School Building of 10 classrooms, its third in that community, to the Lagos State Government.

The 10- classroom block complex built in Ojodu Primary School was handed over to the government in a brief but colorful ceremony held on Friday, July 8 at the school compound.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Pastor In Charge, Lagos Province 40, Pastor Bola Odutola restated that, ‘’RCCG Lagos Province 40 has been providing assistance to support education development efforts by Lagos State Government through various projects.’’

Still explaining further, Odutola said, “as a church, we believe that education is one of the important sectors for the socio-economic development of any country and it is, therefore, essential that we all work together to assist the Government in delivering quality education for all.’’

He said, “we also believe it is important for all the children to learn in a conducive and safe environment, hence the resolve of our church to support the Government continuously.’’

“We seek to mitigate the problem of overcrowded classrooms in this community thereby making the learning environment conducive for learners and educators. We are driven by a resolve to restore dignity to our public schools as most of us are beneficiaries of quality education from public schools.’’

“We are, therefore, very pleased with the successful completion of the construction of this block of classrooms,’’ Odutola stated.

While expressing gratitude to the builders and other professionals involved for their efforts, as well as the principal and staff of Ojodu

primary School for their cooperation, Odutola urged the school authority to ensure that the new block of classrooms is well -utilized and properly maintained.

In her response to the good efforts of the church, Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, who received the school on behalf of the government, expressed appreciation to the church saying, ‘’ the state had a long and good relationship with the Redeemed Christian Church of God.’’

She said, ‘’ On behalf of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, we thank the church very much. We are proud of the relationship with RCCG. This is not the first RCCG church project I am commissioning as a Commissioner. My own first commissioning as a Commissioner was a school built by RCCG church in Lagos Island where they also gave school bags and a lot of school equipment to children. Again, I say thank you.’’

Adefisayo also urged the school authority to maintain the building and make sure the facilities are always in good condition.

Also present at the event to anchor the formal presentation of the building was Pastor Brown Oyitso, Intercontinental CSR Missions Coordinator of RCCG. In his speech, he commended LP 40 and other provinces of the church for their swift and prompt response to the directive of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye, asking all provinces of the church to impact positively on their host communities.

Oyitso, who came with many other ministers involved in Christian Social Responsibility programmes of the church, stated that Christian Social Responsibility provides a conscious avenue for Christians to make a visible impact in various key areas that can impact society. “Where others see societal challenges as unscalable barriers all around the world, we see opportunities to take decisive effort to create solutions as we work with people, communities, leaders, and governments worldwide” he explained.

It could be recalled that in 2016, RCCG Solid Rock Parish also handed over a block of ten classrooms to the same school. The school is perhaps the biggest public primary school cluster in the Ojodu community with at least three schools in the same compound. The new classrooms will help the school to further bring its student-per-classroom ratio to a good point.

RCCG is a frontline institution in Nigeria and beyond, making a massive impact in its corporate social responsibility projects. The CSR initiative of the church is sub-divided into eight identifiable sections tagged SHEMBAGS. The acronym stands for Social, Health, Education, Business, Arts and Culture, Government, and Sports. Each section specifically targets needs in areas vital to people and societies globally.