Rap Joint Lagos, in collaboration with TheLuxeEvo, hosted the 1st Edition of its quarterly “Hip-hop Meets Luxury Fashion” (Lil Kim+Foxy Brown) event on Saturday, 9th July, 2022 at Rap Joint Lagos, Ikoyi, Lagos. This is an event that seeks to explore the relationship between Hip-hop and luxury fashion.

This edition was organized to showcase the contributions of Hip-hop artistes Lil Kim and Foxy Brown to the mainstreaming of Hip-hop culture and personalities in global luxury fashion. The event, curated and compered by Ms Sore Dawodu-Martins of TheLuxEvo, aired a 10-minute documentary on the topic and exhibited relevant vintage magazines and press clippings. A themed playlist of music performed by Lil Kim and Foxy Brown was also played by a DJ throughout the event.

Open and engaging conversations were also held on the lyrical rivalry between Lil Kim and Foxy Brown, as well as their association and dissociation; the influence Lil Kim and Foxy Brown on the Fashion scene in Lagos (1997-2000); and the contemporary influence of Lil Kim and Foxy Brown on the global luxury fashion industry.

The event was attended by many lovers of Hip-hip and fashion including Hip-hop star Naeto C, Labi Williams (MD of Kuramo Capital & Chairman of Rap Joint Lagos); ‘Wale Irokosu(Managing Partner, Probitas Partners LLP & Co-Founder, Rap Joint Lagos); Jameel Disu(MD, Becker Construction Limited);Temitayo Ogunbiyi (international visual artist & shareholder Rap Joint Lagos), Sanmi Segun-Oki (Energy Executive); Funke Babs-Kufeji(Deputy Chief Editor, Thisday Style);Jessica Byenyan Bitrus (Administrator, American International School); Kehinde Ogunsola; Francisco Doregos( Director, WNM Limited), Toyosi Banjoko( Owner, Little Big Kid Company); Bolaji Ogundairo; Kisan Akinfenwa(legal practitioner); Doyin Adeleye(Head of Sustainability, University of Wolverhampton+Director, Rap Joint Lagos,UK); Laolu Obende(Co-Founder & CEO NGD); Ayo Adio(Managing Editor, Avalon Daily);Rahamon Abdulaziz (Community Manager, Rap Joint Lagos); Timilehin Salu(Experience Manager, Rap Joint Lagos) and others.

Rap Joint Lagos (RJL) is a contemporary cultural centre where everyone, from aficionados to curious cats, come to relax and share intimate experiences about rap music

and the lifestyle around it. Conceived in response to how Hip-hop can be interlinked with the city of Lagos, RJL offers members a space to explore the genre’s philosophical and socio-political relevance.

By creating a vibe with album listening events, lyrical dialogue, books about Hip-hop, Lagos lifestyle and culture, as well as local and international politics, our Ikoyi location offers a vibrant and safe venue—conceptually and physically, for anyone from anywhere in the world to connect seamlessly with the richest aspects of modern and contemporary Hip-hop from a uniquely Lagosian perspective.