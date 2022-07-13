•Arrest 13 rail vandals

•Intercepts truck with 96 pieces of standard gauge Rail irons

By Esther Onyegbula

Operatives of the Railway Police Command have arrested 13 suspected rail vandals in different parts of the country between May and June 2022.

Police sources said one of the suspects was arrested by operatives from the Kafanchan Railway Police division, following a credible tip-off. The operatives reportedly swung into action and intercepted a truck, with registration number BCH-933 XA, belonging to Dangote Cement Company, loaded with 96 pieces of standard gauge rail irons, which were tucked away in a bush at Unguwar Yawa Village, Zango Kataf Local Government of Kaduna State.

Similarly, Civilian Joint Task Force attached to railway station in Kaduna state arrested five suspected vandals in Abakwa axis on the 12th of May 2022. The suspects identified as Abubarkar Ayuba, 22, Musa Ibrahim, 17, Umar Bello, 18, Samaila Rabiu, 18, and Yahaya Abubakar, 18, were intercepted while removing and vandalising rail irons of the Abakwa old rail line with a gas cylinder.

Three other suspects were arrested for vandalising standard gauge rail Pandrol clips property of the Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC). The suspects, Benedict Matthew (20), Ismalia Ibrahim (18), and Abdullahi Iliyasu (20) were arrested on the 17th of June 2022.

In the same vein, three suspects, Abdulrazak Abubakar, Khamisu Abba, Abdulganiyu Abubakar were arrested by the Minna Division of the Railway Police Command at kilometre 735, along Korota Village, Maikunkele Beji section.

In Abeokuta, at Alagada village axis, two men, Idowu Abiodun and David Titus both 24 years old were apprehended by men of the Abeokuta division while vandalising rail tracks.