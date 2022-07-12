By Chinasa Afigbo

Osikhena Dirisu, best known as Osi Suave, is a power player in the Nigerian media sector. The undisputable radio host, entrepreneur and writer has built his influence around culture and entertainment, one he’s been crafting in his early years as a young pop lover. Having come from a family that appreciates music, Osi’s parents gave him the legacy to develop a keen appeal for music. One thing, they say, leads to another. His desire to become a radio host sparked on one of the ordinary days he listened to his mother’s radio. “I came across the popular Demola Sadiq, known as Cyrus the Virus on Rhythm 93.7 FM while attempting to use my mum’s radio to record 50 Cent’s 21 questions,” he said. “Sadiq sounded so amazing, and I was like, this is what I do every day with my friends, if he can sound crazy on the radio, I too can do the same.” WhenOsi got into the university to gain a degree in law and sociology at the University of Benin, he carried along his dreams and landed himself a radio gig on Rhythm FM Benin, as of that time, the station was starting up. From Rhythm FM Benin, he went to Rhythm FM Lagos, where he worked with some of the industry’s finest, including Toke Makinwa, Ik Osakioduwa, and the late Bigtyme Onome. In 2011, Osi got the opportunity to work for Beat 99.9 FM, where he currently hosts the flagship of the station dubbed “The Morning Rush”. His appearance on the show has brought to the forefront his exuberance and witty takes on music, pop culture, and politics through celebrity interviews and humorous social commentary.

The adrenaline junkie, ever excited by his job, speaks on his recent promotion to Programmes Director, being the youngest in the history of Beat FM to attain such an ambitious role, and finding his dreams in Lagos.

Congratulations on your promotion. How does it make you feel?

Well, I am so overwhelmed, and I would not say I saw it coming. But, when you have put in a lot of work, and have consistently grown with a brand, then get recognized for the work that you have put in; you are allowed to feel this way. At the same time, it comes with a lot of work and responsibility towards my colleagues and the management.

Did you think it came too soon or at the appointed time?

I will say appointed time because stepping into the role of a programmes director requires a lot of experience and emotional intelligence to manage colleagues and knowhow of the industry. It is a condition that comes with wearing a lot of hats at the same time. With the level of experience that I have had over twelve years in radio, it came at the appointed time.

What goes on in the Morning Rush?

The morning rush is the flagship show of the station. It is what starts the pace for the station. It encapsulates every interesting topic in the society, from politics, weather, current affairs, celebrity interviews, new music and all.

Have you been intimidated by the presence of any celebrity during an interview session on the morning rush show?

To be honest NO. And that’s because I’m always on hone turf. So I treat all interviews like any other one.

Who is Osi on the mic?

As a radio presenter, I am very spontaneous, funny and witty. When I was on the Night Show for Beat 99.9 FM I had the flex to be anything and have fun on-air. But the Morning Rush does not give me that liberty because now I have to be introspective and versed for my listeners.

Interesting. Let’s get to know who Osi is behind the mic?

Osi is a typical everyday guy who is very reserved when he is not on air. A lot of people find it difficult to believe that I do not really talk when I am not on the radio.

Take us through your growing up?

I was born and bred in Lagos but have had the opportunity of living in different parts of the world, which has affected my cultural view and how I relate to people. My parents were very music inclined. My dad used to collect records just like my mum. My elder brother was very much in tune with Nigerian pop culture as well, he introduced me to artistes like Lord of Ajasa, Paul Play, and more. For some funny reasons, he was always willing to let me know what was popping. All of these geared my interest towards music.

What is it like working for Beat FM?

Beat FM is more like family to me. I will say I gave my youth to Beat FM, literally. Everything I have learnt so far was on Beat FM, from the mistakes to being the Pro I am now. For 11 years, I have worked with Beat FM and it has been fantastic every moment. Beat FM gave me the opportunity to expand my talent. Currently I manage a live show event with my partners, where we have hosted some of the biggest celebrities in the country, including Laycoon, Teni, Wande coal and more. All these were possible because of the experiences I gained while doing my job.

How do you find the balance on bad days to show up without letting your mood affect the show?

Radio presenters do not have the luxury to have bad days. If I am having a bad day, nobody will hear of it because of the responsibility I owe to my listeners and my management. I dump everything at the back of my mind, and I try as much as I can to handle my mood well so that it does not interfere with my work.

Most memorable moments in your career?

Aside from winning numerous awards, one is getting on the Morning Rush Show; It gave me the chance to work with the radio Veteran Olisa; another was when I got promoted. I am not just the programmes director for Beat 99 FM Lagos; I also oversee programming for Beat Ibadan, Beat Abuja and Beat Port Harcourt. And in the history of Beat FM, I am the youngest to step into that role. It shows that my management has a lot of faith in making young people grow.

You have a book, “The Confessions of Lagos Bachelor”. It sounds personal; are they snippets of your experiences in the Lagos dating pool or stories you gathered?

They are personal stories. I felt the easiest way to write a book was to talk about personal experiences. They were more or less drawn from my experiences of dating and meeting people in Lagos.

There was a time your tweet went viral about your fondest memories in Lagos during the late 80s/ early 90s, on how you have seen the city develop. How has Lagos helped in forming your dreams as an immigrant who has become one of its major socialites?

When people ask where I am from, I sometimes take a long pause before answering because I am originally from Edo but was born and bred in Lagos, and I speak the Language. I have a strong bias and connection to Lagos. Lagos is the potpourri of everything, it’s the melting pot, one of the most dynamic states in Africa that allows anyone to thrive and grow. Lagos is where you experiment with music. Lagos is where you have big ideas and they come to fruition. Lagos is where you think you saw something in Paris and decide to come home and try to see if it’s going to work. Lagos gives the opportunity to run that test case. As someone who grew up in victoria island and now witnessing the city boom fill me with nostalgia when I drive around those places I used to know as a kid. Places I rode with my bicycle down—say Adetokunbo Ademolato Adeola Odeku or sometimes Adetokunbo Ademolato kuramo, now called Eko Atlantic. Eko hotel was not as big as it is right now. I know Lagos is not where we want it to be. But I believe in essence, that Lagos is not that geographical area, it is the people. Lagos is the spirit. The opportunity. The idea; Lagos is the connections that you make. Lagos gave me the opportunity to grow in what I am doing now. I am proud to be a Lagosian by heart and will always represent the city.

Everyone believes Afrobeats is Nigeria’s biggest export at the moment. What is your view on that, and how long do you think the potency of the movement will last?

Nigeria has exported a bunch of things to be honest. Afrobeats happen to be one right now, but before Afrobeats we have had a bunch of Afrobeat artistes—Seun Kuti, Femi Kuti getting Grammy nominations, and all. We have seen the likes of Sunny Ade. We have also experienced Majekodunmi Fasheke and others do amazing things, using the pan African or Pan Nigerian medium abroad. Social media has given us a solid platform to export our music and culture. It makes me proud when I see our people do big things abroad. And it feels great to see the world recognize the influence and creativity of Nigerian music. All we need to do right now is to consistently build from the structure we have and look out to make more collaborations, tell and own our stories. And provide opportunities for other budding artistes who need to grow and experiment with our sounds.

Changes you would like to see in the entertainment industry?

I would love to see more structure and funding to allow us to have more record labels and talent incubators to build the myriad of talents we have here.

What are your views on the country’s state of political agitation?

Nigerians need to pay attention to the people contesting for the presidency. Peter Obi has amazing supporters; and has invoked the importance of PVC in the minds of young Nigerians, that has made them anxious to participate in the political process like never before. Everyone needs to pay attention to Peter Obi. He has a good antecedent looking at his records in Anambra state when he was their governor. Atiku has experience also from being a former vice president, same with Tinubu being the former governor of Lagos state. But we need someone with a good understanding of how to develop our country by making sure Nigeria becomes a producing economy, and also solve our electricity problem, as well the insecurity problem challenging the country now.

Is there any new thing coming up for Osi?

Yes, I am working on a new book and will not let the name out until it is ready. I have a couple of international collaborations by way of live events. Also, I am working on my YouTube show called “The Sauce With Osi”. The show will provide insights and conversations around Nigeria’s biggest personalities cut across different fields and endeavors. It is already in its pre-production stage and should be live any moment now.