Qatar 2022 World Cup will not only be about the football game, REPORTS ONOCHIE ANIBEZE.

It will be a festival of the game, arts, culture, music and all sorts of entertainment that will make the gathering in the Middle East country a wonderful party that football legend, Loather Mattheus spoke about when he interacted with visiting journalists last month.

Qatar is out to make the next World Cup the best ever and they are pulling all strings to achieve that.

Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy ably led by Hassan Al Thawadi is inviting the world to join the Cultural Activation for the World Cup. They want talents in Visual arts, Music, Fashion and Design; Performing Arts and Theatre; Grafts and Heritage; Film and Screening among others. The invite is extended to talents from all over the world.

Some will be selected to perform during the World Cup for ‘diverse and immense fan experience.’ Surely, there will be a lot of display of Arab Culture but the World Cup organizing body wants to showcase those of other cultures for tremendous experience of fans during the games. Interested groups or individuals are invited to register at their site. The statement from the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy says thus:

Do you have a unique and creative talent? Or know someone that does? We have the platform for you!

Join the Cultural Activation FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™.

We are opening the doors to a world of wonder and unforgettable, one-of-a-kind events for a diverse and immersive fan experience.

We are searching for a wide range of talented local, regional and international individuals and groups that can deliver distinct and adaptable performances. The kind that surprise and delight audiences of all ages – encouraging engagement, interaction and participation.

We are seeking talents from:

– Visual arts

– Crafts & heritage

– Fashion & design

– Performing arts & theatre

– Music

– Film & screening

… and everything in between as part of the greatest football show on earth.