By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

The National Industrial Court sitting in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, presided over by Hon. Justice M.A. Namtari on Thursday, dismissed the case of a staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Mr. Sunday Ernest Ushie and upheld the commission in terminating his appointment on 7th August, 2020.

Mr. Sunday Ernest Ushie who worked in the ICT Department of INEC was accused of tampering with Data Base of INEC at the eve of the 2019 general elections and engaged in unauthorised transfer of registered voters without INEC permission and was also found in possession of several permanent voters cards contrary to the rules of INEC.

INEC constituted a panel at its Uyo State office to investigate these infractions and he was found culpable, and as required by INEC Staff Conditions of Service, the Panel’s Report was escalated to INEC Headquarters in Abuja for total review and re-investigation.

The Committee constituted at the Headquarters to re-investigate the infractions still returned guilty verdict on Mr. Sunday Ernest Ushie as a result of which his appointment was terminated.

He, however, challenged the termination of his appointment at the National Industrial Court, Uyo but the Suit was dismissed.

INEC was defended in the Suit by Clement Onwuenwunor, SAN and he applauded the judgment as timely, saying it will henceforth serve as deterrence to permanent and ad hoc staff of INEC who may be used by politicians to compromise and sabotage the vision and mission of INEC to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

Also pending awaiting court verdict over the 2019 election are two more cases of the dismissed staff who acted as supervising officer (SPO) at Nsit Ubium who gave out 10 result sheets form EC8A to politicians and could not account for them on the eve of election that led to violence and election could not be conducted while the second staff on the handed over 13 card readers on the night of the day before the presidential and National Assembly in 2019 to Politician in one of the North West senatorial District of Akwa lbom state.