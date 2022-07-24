By Marie-Therese Nanlong

The running mate to the Plateau State People’s Democratic Party gubernatorial candidate, Mrs. Josephine Piyo has urged eligible Nigerians, especially those in Plateau State who are yet to register for their permanent voter’s card, PVC to ensure they do so before the exercise ends.

Mrs. Piyo who in concert with some other party members has been facilitating the registration of women and youths in local communities explains the PVC is the tool that citizens have to enthrone good governance and that anyone who does not want to complain about bad governance should get actively involved.

Speaking with Vanguard in Jos at the weekend, Mrs. Piyo, a former Riyom local government area Chairperson reiterated that there would be all-inclusive governance if every stakeholder gets involved.

On the place of women and youths in governance in the State, she explained it starts with getting a PVC to vote for gender-friendly candidates like her principal, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang who chose her as a running mate, stressed, that her choice is a choice for women and that as a mother, she would ensure the active involvement of the youths.

Her words, “I did not campaign to be chosen as the running mate to Barr. Caleb Mutfwang but he believes in the capacity and credibility of the womenfolk. Before I was chosen, I have been a lover of women and youths and I have been supporting so many widows from my pocket. I have trained so many youths, and students in secondary schools, tertiary institutions, and so forth.

“With the choice, I have gone round to meet with quite a several women to make sure that they are brought in so that we work together. I know our candidate is also a gender-sensitive candidate which is why he chose me in the first place, my choice is on the platform of women and I will make sure that women are carried along and are actively involved in governance. This would be an inclusive campaign and inclusive administration for women and youths.

“We have been going around to ensure people of voting ages are registered because the PVC is the weapon for good governance. If you don’t have a PVC to vote for credible people, you should not expect good governance. You must actively participate by voting but if you don’t vote, don’t complain of bad governance….”