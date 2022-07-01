.

Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

THE Member representing Ikwo/Ezza South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Comrade Chinedu Ogah, OON, yesterday begun the distribution of empowerment/gift items, including food, cash, tissue, detergent, foot wares, clothing, among others, to different categories of indigent persons across his Constituency in the State.

The Federal lawmaker was able to reach out to Okada and keke riders, indigent Labourers, physically challenged persons, the aged, motherless babies and some patients who couldn’t pay their medical bills at the Alex Ekwueme Federal University Teaching Hospital, Abakaliki.

Ogah, who was accompanied by his supporters, stakeholders of his Constituency, and legislative aides, visited the centre for Menial Job Seekers, popularly known as Okpoku-Ndu-Oru, opposite Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki, distributed food, cash and other gifts to them.

The lawmaker also visited Old People’s Home, Orphanage Home, Beggars’ Corner, opposite St. Theresa Cathedral, Abakaliki, before proceeding to both Abakaliki and Afikpo Correctional Centres to distribute gifts and offer message of hope to the inmates.

While rolling out his 3 day programme to mark his 46th birthday Anniversary this year, Ogah noted that he will use the occasion of his birthday to empower his constituents and commission some of his newly executed projects within his constituency.

Interacting with journalists, some of the beneficiaries, including Cecilia Igwe, Chinedu Nwibo, Ngozi Mbam, among others who applauded Ogah for his show of love and concern for his constituents, described him (Ogah) as the true friend of the underprivileged in Ebonyi State.

“This has been the normal life of Comrade Chinedu Ogah, since he assumed office as a Federal lawmaker at the National Assembly; even when he served as the National President of Ebonyi youths under former Governor Martins Elechi’s administration.”

Other activities lined-up to mark his birthday Anniversary include, free dispensing of PMS (Fuel) to drivers, tricycle operators, motorcyclists (Okada riders) and breakfast by the lawmaker with his contituents in Ohatekwe Primary School Field, Ikwo LGA on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Speaking with Newsmen, Ogah who visited Abakaliki Correctional Centre to inspire and motivate inmates, enjoined them to be of good character as “there’s always light at the end of the tunnel”.

He explained that his gesture to his constituents was a normal practice by him, even as he called on politicians to affect the lives of their people positively without any form of discrimination.

Ogah who won his Constituency primary election, further urged his supporters to get their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, to enable them vote the candidates of their choice during the 2023 general election.

‘We are out to bless lives; give hope to our people. They voted us during the last election and so, we need to reach out to them as a mark of appreciation. Am also using this period of my birthday celebration to inaugurate projects across my Constituency.

“The projects include: classrooms blocks at Item Amagu, inspection of Water reservoir in item, motorized borehole project at Ekpelu Ward, concrete road leading to Orinte Civic Centre, Ezza South, Ezza South Civic centre and free dispensing of PMS at Ezza South, Ohatekwe Amagu Street light project, Amagu Parish Abina, and Catholic Church, Item Amagu, Umu-Iganga General hospital, Ikwo LGA, and motorized borehole at Ndufu Echara.”