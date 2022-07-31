By Bashir Bello

Kano residents besieged the Centre’s for last minute rush for the Permanent Voters Card registration.

Our correspondent who went round some of the centres observed long queues, overcrowding and overstretching as they stand on the head of officials to do the registration for them.

At Gandun Albasa area, Kano Municipal, prospective registrants were seen standing on the head of officials to do the registration for them.

An elderly man, Mohammed Dangambo who was seen looking helplessly told our Correspondent that he has accepted fate as he could not do the registration.

“I misplaced my PVC and so I’m here to do another one. I spoke to someone who asked me to come that he would assist me to that effect. But when I called him now he said there is nothing he can do for me as the whole place is filled to capacity. So I’m going to wait till some other time,” Mohammed said.

Ibrahim Ahmad, said he was on the queue since in the morning but yet to get the registration done.

“I have been here since 6am in the morning. Why it took me this long was because I didn’t come with valid certificate, so I had to go back home to bring it. I am just attempting to collect the form that I will fill now. And then they will do the registration for me,” Ahmad said.

Another registrant from Sahuci in Kano Municipal, Isah Abdullahi was lucky to get his registration done.

“I have done mine but my family are in the process of doing theirs.

“It is not deliberate that I came late. We do sermon calling on the people to troop out enmasse for the registration. We mobilize people and that is why you find this large number. When you come in the morning, the whole place was filled to the brim,” Abdullahi said.

An official at the centre who spoke to Vanguard on condition of anonymity said they were contending with large crowd as the closing hour for the registration draws closer.

“On a normal day, we register 200 and maximum of 300 people in a day. But yesterday (Saturday), we registered 600. So the challenge is everybody wants to be registered.

“We have to deploy security measures to control the crowd if not we wouldn’t have made progress. We have seven machines to do the work,” the official said.

RELATED NEWS