By Biodun Busari

Protesters are planning to stage a demonstration outside the Nigerian embassy in Lesson Park, Dublin, the capital of Ireland following the sentencing of 3 gay men to death in Bauchi state last month.

This was disclosed by Gay Community News (GCN), Ireland’s longest-running lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) publication.

Recall that a Sharia court in Ningi, Bauchi, in northeastern Nigeria said the trio of Abdullahi Beti, 30, Kamilu Ya’u, 20, and Mal. Haruna, 70 — were arrested in the village of Gwada on June 14.

After hearing the statements by witnesses as well as the admittance of guilt by the accused, Judge Munka’ilu Sabo-Ningi on June 30 sentenced them to death by stoning under Section 134 of the Bauchi State Penal Law of 2001 and a provision of Fiquhussunah Jizu’i, a book that is used to interpret Sharia law.

The verdict was announced by the leader of the Hisbah religious police force, Adam Dan Kafi, on July 1, after the three men confessed.

As the three men await their execution, GCN said a protest is slated to hold at the Nigerian Embassy this evening, Thursday, by 6 pm, to protest the execution of three Nigerian men found guilty of homosexuality.

Reports also revealed that none of these convicts had any legal representation in the court that found them guilty.

LGBTQ+ activists are worried that this judgment may lead to an increase in homophobia in the country which already perceives a lot of hostility towards LGBTQ+ people.

According to a report by the Thomson Reuters Foundation, William Rashidi, director of LGBTQ+ rights group Equality Triangle said, “This sentencing opens the door for more draconian judgments against LGBTQ persons. It’s a call for violence.”

He continued, “With this judgment, the times have been rolled back. (It) affects the very essence of freedom of expression and association. People have been given some sort of rights to attack, maim and violate LGBTQ+ persons.”

The three men were given 30 days from June 30, when they were sentenced, to appeal the decision.

