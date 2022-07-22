.

Mrs Charity Eziegbo, Lagos state Coordinator of Gracious God Empowerment has honoured First Mars School proprietors, Daddy Moses Aribido and Mummy Aribido, as they mark 10 years of providing quality education in line with its vision “to shape up visionaries for unique opportunities”.

Charity Eziegbo, the chairperson of the occasion of the school’s graduation ceremony, says kudos must be given to the Aribidos for believing in the future of these children and giving their lives and time to invest in setting up this great school.

In a statement, she personally signed and made available to Vanguard, Charity urged parents not to be discouraged in investing in the future of their children, despite the hard times in the country today. Keep doing your best for the future of these kids. This is the greatest legacy parents can bequest to their children.

Statement read in part:

“I must confess that I feel very elated to be in your midst today. I was delighted and felt truly honoured when the proprietors of the great school invited me to chair this occasion of the school’s graduation ceremony for deserving students.

“Kindly permit me to say especially and warmly, a big thank you to daddy and our lovely mummy for believing in the future of these children and giving their lives and time to invest in setting up this great school.

“First Mars School, since September 2012 and in a few months, will mark 10 years of providing quality education in line with its vision “to shape up visionaries for unique opportunities”. Indeed, the only way our nation can move forward is to drive the mission of this school at a larger scale and that is, seeking to harness every skill and creativity of our workforce to raise individuals who will keep their integrity and self-respect.

“So, today we are here not just celebrating a graduation ceremony but acknowledging hard work, resilience, commitment, courage, and strength of faith to weather the storm and build the future of this country through first-class education offered by First Mars School.

“I want to thank our parents for not relenting in their efforts to ensure that their kids are in school. All your investment in these children will be rewarded with great returns in the nearest future. Your children will be great lawyers, doctors, engineers, pilots, bankers, accountants, pharmacists, governors, and even presidents in Jesus’ name.

“Don’t be discouraged despite the hard times in the country today. Keep doing your best for the future o these kids. This is the greatest legacy parents can bequest to their children.

“Our daddy and Mummy, the proprietor of the school have also decided to extend their hand of kindness by granting scholarships to some pupils to enable them to continue their education. This can only come from philanthropists with a heart of Gold. So please, let’s keep praying for them for more strength, grace, guidance, protection, and blessing from God upon them.

“Today is not for long speeches but celebrations and honor. So, I crave your indulgence to permit me to decorate these great Nigerians, educationists per excellence, role models of the time, and indeed great leaders that tower above their equals, please join me to honour daddy and mummy Aribido with these medals of honor and appreciation for being pathfinders extraordinaire.

“I celebrate this great school, I celebrate the founders, I celebrate our hardworking teachers, I celebrate the grandaunts, I celebrate the entire students and of course, I celebrate our parents who are sacrificing to build a great future for our children.