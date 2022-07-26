By Tunde Oso

A property owner, Chief Adetunji Omisore and one Tajudeen Mohammed, are at logger heads with the Lagos State Government over the demolition and sealing of their property situated at No. 4, Ladoke Akintola Street, GRA Ikeja, Lagos, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

In a statement made available to Vanguard by the above-named owners, the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LSBCA, served the owner and developer of the said property a 7-day demolition notice on Friday, July 15, 2022.

On Monday, July 18, the developer approached the General Manager of LSBCA, Gbolahan Oki, for clarification on the action, presenting the fact that the property in question is under the authorisation and jurisdiction of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The owners’ efforts to prove to the agency that they have the approved documents on the said land fell on deaf ears as the owner was kicked out of the office of the general manager and ordered to send the documents through official channel the following day.

However, without waiting for the 7-day notice to lapse, on Tuesday, July 19, the agency allegedly moved caterpillar and Black Maria to the site to begin demolition of the over N500million investment as early as 6:00am in the morning, barricading the property while the workers were assaulted.

Not only were those who made attempts to record the illegal activities of the policemen attached to the governor’s office beaten, their gadgets were also confiscated.

It took the intervention of the Presidential Committee on Lease in Abuja to put a stop to the demolition after frantic calls were made to them. By then, a new six-bedroom bungalow, a penthouse, the reception of the hotel building among other things had been levelled down on the 3800 square metres property.

To get the reaction of LSBCA, our correspondent placed calls and sent WhatsApp messages to an official of the agency, who pleaded for time to check with the agency’s Legal Department. The official, who pleaded for anonymity because she is not authorised to speak on the matter, later directed our correspondent to the state Ministry of Information because “it is the government agency that is competent to speak on the matter.”