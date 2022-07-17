Participants at the sensitization meeting in Makurdi

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

A human rights body, Lawyers Alert, has canvassed the declassification and decriminalization of petty offences in the penal law of Nigeria.

Welcoming participants at a one-day sensitization meeting on Petty offences for Magistrates held in Makurdi, the Project Director, Uneje Jerome stressed the need for alternative punishments for petty offenses such as community service.

Uneje explained that “our work on petty offences is premised on prison decongestion intervention where we observed during series of our visits to the Correctional Centres in the state that about 85 percent of inmates are awaiting trial inmates and suspects in Detention Centres especially the police stations are charged with minor offences (misdemeanor).

“Following the development, Lawyers Alert ensured that most awaiting trial inmates were arraigned in court and detainees in police stations were released”.

She added that, “sometime in October 2019, arising from the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights (ACHPR) adopted Principles on the Declassification and Decriminalization of petty offences in Africa, Lawyers Alert seized the opportunity to run with the innovation, seeing that citizens especially the poor and vulnerable in Nigeria suffer petty offences such as hawking, loitering, failure to pay debt, disobedience to parents and authorities among others.”

According to her, the workings of Lawyers Alert center on four key areas including Human Rights/Gender, Elections, Democracy and Governance, Campaigns and Movement Building, Security and Access to Justice. “We also provide legal literacy, Advocacy, free legal services, monitoring and rights violations.”

In a goodwill message, Chief Registrar, High Court of Benue State, Mrs Lilian Tsumba, lauded Lawyers Alert for their partnership in the administration of criminal justice.

Mrs. Tsumba said, “I believe that this meeting will be of great assistance because sometimes most of the matters that come before us are not really big matters, it may be debt or theft of a chicken and then the law provides the convict to be sentenced to maybe three years.”

She advocated that such offenders could be sent to community service including the sweeping of the court premises.

The Legal/Programme Officer, Solumtochukwu Ozobulu, and the Director Legal, Bamidele Jacobs, presented papers on the Meaning of Petty Offences and its Impact on Human Rights, and Advisory Decision of the African Court and Its Implication to Court in Africa respectively.

Commenting, Sole Judge at Upper Area Court 1 Makurdi, Mr. Aondohemba Gwar, who was not comfortable with the term “decriminalization” advocated that the phrase, petty offence” be maintained and its sensitization be taken to the doorsteps of the police to be able to identify petty offences given the fact that most times, the police handle petty offences without taking them to the Court.