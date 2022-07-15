By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The All Progressives Congress, APC Northwest has said that no fewer than 30 cases have been instituted against the party at the end of the various primary elections held in the Northwest zone.

The National Legal Adviser of APC, Ahmed Usman El-Marzuq said at a press conference in Kaduna that the committee will carry out a similar visit to the remaining five political zones across the country to address any legal issue within the party.

He said “today the zonal Legal field operations committee met in Kaduna. In attendance were legal advisers from Kano, Kebbi, Kaduna, Sokoto, as well as legal advisers from the National headquarters.”

“The purpose of the meeting is to address legal issues that have emanated from the primary elections during the state Assemblies, Governorship, House of Representatives, Senate and Presidential elections.”

“During such exercises, issues of complaints and petitions are usually received. The law has provided remedies for such complaints to be pursued in the various courts in the land.”

El- Marzuq said that, at this stage, other parties, as well as aggrieved party members, will employ legal representation, hence, the meeting was intended to strategize ahead of the 2023 elections.

He explained that, the maiden meeting availed them the opportunity to know the number of cases filed in the various courts, and they have so far recorded 30 cases in the Northwest zone.

“Some are coming from even from the opposition parties, but the cases will not affect the fortunes of the party in next year’s general elections,” he said.