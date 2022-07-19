.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group,Democratic Ambassadors for Wike Nationwide (DAWN) has condemned in stro g terms, the treatment allegedly meted on Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike of Rivers State during the Presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP).

Chairman/Convener of the youth group,Ochekwu Morgan O, in a statement, said Governor Wike was not fairly treated by the PDP and other party stalwarts.

Comrade Ochekwu alleged that the party internal democracy mechanism was faulty already, adding that the party still haven’t learnt its lessons.

According to him, ” the party should see Wike as a blessing to its fold, someone who deserves to be pampered and treated with utmost sense of respect. If not for Wike’s resilience and sagacity, who knows what would have become of the PDP today.After the party conceded defeat to the APC in 2015, it was headed for oblivion but Wike in his ingenuity came to the rescue and has stayed firm with the party afterwards.”

“H. E. Nyesom Wike has demonstrated that he is a real party man, one who can be trusted.At a time when most party members were grossly loosing faith, it was him ,Wike who stood by, showing total commitment both in terms of time and material resources.So it won’t be wrong to refer to Wike as the builder of the modern PDP.”

While the group urged the party to do the needful, it said “this body holds nothing against the person of H. E. Sen. DR. Ifeanyi Okowa, neither are we saying he is not fit to be, we are only saying the process is faulty.”

“Governor Wike was the clear choice and that should have been respected.It’s wrong to beat a child and yet ask he/she not to cry. Before us, it is never wrong for Wike to show his anger in whatever way or form he is doing at the moment and as his key followers and disciples, whatever decision he takes with the party and the forthcoming general election going forward, shall determine our stands.”

“There is no injustice bigger than setting up a committee to pick the party’s Vice Presidential candidate only to rescind when the committee overwhelmingly picked a particular candidate (Wike), what a rape on internal democracy. All we are asking for is that justice should be served and peace be made with Wike if the party is to make head ways in the 2023 Presidential election because Wike is an idea who’s time has come.”

“Today Wike is the beautiful bride that everyone is courting, this goes down to his antecedence of excellence and popularity which cuts across the entire nation,” the group said.

While congratulating the PDP “on the hard earned victory in Osun state which is a mainstay of the APC, we wish the PDP all the best in the forthcoming general election.”

Comrade Ochekwu urged the party and it’s stakeholders to ensure that the right thing is done by rejigging the party’s internal democracy mechanism and setting it to work immediately.