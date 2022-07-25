.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Troops of Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army on Monday repelled a terrorists Ambush in Abuja while on patrol around the Bwari -Kubwa road.

Intelligence sources said, “Troops on routine patrol along Kubwa – Bwari were ambushed by suspected terrorists. Three soldiers were injured during the attack. The soldiers have been evacuated for medical attention.

Spokesperson of the Guards, Captain Godfrey Anebi Abakpa who confirmed the attack, noted that the ambush happened within the general area of Bwari which shows that the terrorist’s were actually within the location and possibly preparing to carry out their plans to attack the Nigerian law school in Bwari as earlier reported.”

He said the wounded soldiers were immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital for immediate medical attention.

“Yes, they (troops) were attacked and the attack was successfully repelled. We had a few wounded in action who have been taken to the hospital and are receiving treatments.

“At the moment our troops are still combing the general area to get rid of the criminals that have been threatening the general area. It is advised that residents go about their lawful businesses and keep cooperating with us by giving us timely information to enable us win the fight against the criminals”.

This attack is coming barely 24 hours after terrorists in a video on Sunday named President Muhammad Bihari, Malam Nasir Rufai and other government officials as the next targets.

Recall that the Nigerian Army Guards Brigade provides security for the Presidential Villa, the nation’s Federal Capital, Abuja and neighbouring communities.