Representative of the President, Education Minister, Adamu Adamu laying the foundation stone of FUHSO while the VC, Prof. Innocent Ujah, ES of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono and other dignitaries watch.

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

President Muhammadu Buhari has performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the permanent site and main campus of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, FUSHO, at Akwete-Akpa, Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State with a commendation for the management of the institution for the prudent use of its take-off fund.

President Buhari disclosed that he had recently approved the sum of N3billion high impact intervention fund through the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, for the University to enhance the infrastructural and facility development that would provide the enabling environment for teaching, learning, research and innovation.

Represented by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, the President recalled that the idea for the establishment of institution was conceived since 20th May, 2015 under the then President Goodluck Jonathan but he, Buhari, suspended the operations of the institution alongside five other Universities at the time in order to make available adequate human and material resources to make the project sustainable when restored.

He said, “I approved the lifting of the suspension order on 6th June, 2019 and I am pleased to state that the resources that have been released so far to the University for its take-off is appropriately utilized.

“Looking ahead, we are determined to offer a world-class University within the limits of available resources. I am confident that with the current tempo of performance, you are poised to deliver on your mandate and I am sure that this institution will produce high level medical manpower that will curb medical tourism in no distant future.”

Earlier, Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Innocent Ujah expressed delight that TETFund had designated FUSHO as a Centre of Excellence for infectious diseases for the study of Ebola, Lassa Fever, Covid-19 and other emerging and re-emerging communicable diseases.

Prof. Ujah presented a summary of the operations of the University since May, 2020 including securing approval of nine programmes of Medicine and Surgery, Computer Science, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Biostatistics, Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Biology by the National Universities Commission, NUC, and a myriad of other achievements so far.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of the University, Prof. Abdullahi Abba, said FUSHO had recorded tremendous achievements within two years in both administrative and academic activities. He lauded Governor Samuel Ortom for ceding the Otukpo General Hospital to the institution for use as a Teaching Hospital.

In a welcome address, Chairman of the groundbreaking ceremony, Prof. John Idoko lauded President Buhari and the Minister of Education for choosing to invest in the future of improving the health of Nigerians.

In separate goodwill messages, former Senate President David Mark represented by Mrs. Owo Ameh and the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arc. Sonny Echono, who congratulated the University on its second anniversary urged all hands to be on deck to support university produce the desired world-class manpower.

Earlier, the representative of the President and his entourage paid homage to the Och’Idoma, Agabaidu John Elaigwu Odogbo who appreciated the President for placing Idoma sons and daughters in key positions in the administration.