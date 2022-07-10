Says it’s not an option for APC to remain in power

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

Against the backdrop of the crisis threatening to tear apart the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yemi Arokodare, Sunday said posterity and history will not forgive the party and its leaders if they fail to make sacrifices, put differences aside and answer the call of Nigerians to rescue them from the ruling All Progressives Congress,

Honourable Arokodare, who was in the House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, appealed to party leaders to rethink their steps because of “the plight of Nigerians and the unpardonable failure of the ruling party.”

Recall that since the emergence of former President Atiku Abubakar as the PDP presidential flag bearer for the 2023 election and his choice of the Delta State governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa ahead of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike as the running mate, the party has known no peace.

Read Also:

Akinlade’s move to PDP: We won’t miss him, says Ogun APC

Why Funke Akindele may emerge Lagos PDP Dep. Gov candidate

Excitement in Akwa Ibom as APC bigwigs return to PDP

In a statement in Abuja, Arokodare, who is the Chief Convener of a new group, Ekiti Coalition for Atiku, ECA, said, “I appeal to our governors and leaders in the name of God to put their differences aside and unite for the sake of Nigerians as a sacrifice to rescue the country.

“it is not an option for the APC to remain in power.”

The former federal lawmaker further said, “The people of Nigeria are unhappy that the PDP is enmeshed in avoidable controversies when the country is sinking further from the bottom into the bottomless under the failed APC.

“The International community is worried about the internal issues in Nigeria’s main opposition party, the PDP, because it could affect the prospect of providing an alternative to the bad governance of APC.

“Posterity and history will not forgive us as a party and leaders if we fail to make sacrifices, put our differences aside and answer the call of Nigerians to rescue them from the APC.

“While we cannot wish away the internal challenges in our party, it is, however, important that we approach the process of resolving them with love and a deep sense of urgency to salvage a dying nation.

“We need all our leaders to come together in the interest of the suffering masses; we need everyone on board and even more to win 2023 and rebuild our country from the ruins of the APC.

“The PDP cannot afford to fail Nigerians at this critical hour as the party with the strength to dislodge the APC,” said Arokodare.

The convener of the Ekiti Coalition for Atiku has also assured the PDP that there is a strategy in place to give the PDP Presidential candidate an impressive showing in the South-West.

“Vice President Atiku Abubakar is our own and sons-in-law in the South-West; he is our chief and beloved friend in Yorubaland; he has as much stake as anyone in the zone; we will have no problem marketing him again to the people as the real alternative to the APC.”

Vanguard News Nigeria