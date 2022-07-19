By Miftaudeen Raji

Phenomenal Zaazuh singer, Portable has retracted his comment that he was part of the formation of the notorious cultist group, One Million Boys, a crime gang unleashing terror in Lagos.

His retraction is coming on the heels of the Force headquarters order to investigate him over his comment that he was instrumental to the formation of the notorious cultist group.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba has issued a directive to the Lagos State Police Command to investigate the singer’s link with the cult groups; One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.

The IGP order reads partly, “Sequel to the trending video of one Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable where he claimed to have formed the One-Million Boys cult group terrorising some parts of Lagos State, the IGP has ordered CP Lagos to investigate the indicting statement and take necessary legal action.”

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This directive is premised on the continuous effort of the Nigeria Police Force to fish out pillars and sponsors of cult groups in order to decimate their activities and restore sanity to our society. “

In a video posted via his Instagram handle, the Zaazuh crooner denied being the founder of crime gangs; One Million Boys and Ajah Boys.

Portable, in his new video, could be heard saying he was only referring to his fans and not any criminal gang or cult group..

He said, “What I meant by million boys is millions of followers.”