By Miftaudeen Raji

Nigerian music star, singer Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable, has apologized to the organizers of Headies Awards following his reckless comment on death threat.

His apology comes days after he was disqualified from participating in the awards.

Portable in a video post, stated, “Headies, make una no vex.”

The Zazu crooner encouraged fans to vote, saying, “Okay, keep voting, keep voting. Headies Awards.

Recall that Portable was earlier disqualified from the 15th edition of Headies Awards scheduled to hold this year.

The organizers had stated that the singer was the founder of ‘One million Boys’, a suspected cult group in Lagos.

Headies organizers stated, “The decision to disqualify Mr Okikiola is accentuated by a series of misdemeanors by Mr Okikiola via his social media platforms.

“We shall not condone reckless and uncouth statements from artists and hereby disassociate ourselves from any individual linked to such assembly or activities linked to him as described.

“The music industry demands all-round excellence. It is extremely important for young artists being potential role models to exude professional responsibility, proper decorum and have respect for others.”

Reacting to his disqualification, Portable said: “I am a child of light. I have fame, I have money, I have cars, I have wives, I have children. I am rich. People know me everywhere. I don’t regret my actions”, the singer said in a video while being caressed by his new wife.”

Best Street Artist and Rookie of the Year were the two categories in which Portable was nominated.

