By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police command has said that it would leave no stone unturned in its efforts to unravel killers of a prospective Corps member, Miss. Eunice Igweike, who was posted to the state for her National Youth Service scheme.

The deceased, it was gathered was a graduate of the Federal Polytechnic, Oko, in Anambra State. She was on her way to the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sagamu, Ogun State, having been deployed under the 2022 Batch B Service Year.

Confirming the incident in a telephone chat with Vanguard in Abeokuta, the command Public Relations Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the police suspected a case of murder, because the corpse of Eunice was found in a bush path around Sagamu.

“The command had commenced investigation into the matter. No arrest has been made”.

“The lady was not yet a corps member, because she going to the NYSC Permanent Orientation camp in Sagamu. She ha not been mobilized. She was a prospective corps member”.

Oyeyemi added the the State Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole has directed the Homicide section of the command to unravel the killers of the prospective corps member.

Speaking on the sad incident, the NYSC in the state through a statement by its Director, Press and Public Relations, Eddy Megwa, confirmed that security agencies were working round the clock to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Eunice.

The statement read, “The attention of the NYSC management has been drawn to an online publication with the above caption making the rounds in the social media.

“To put the issues raised in proper perspective, the Scheme indeed lost a prospective corps member by name, Miss Eunice Chioma Igweike, who set out for the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Sagamu, Ogun State, having been deployed to the state for National Service under the 2022 Batch B Service Year.

“A call by her elder brother to the NYSC on July 20, 2022 reporting that he had not been able to reach her sister on phone since her departure to the NYSC Ogun Camp from Aba, Abia State, prompted the scheme to contact the security agencies in order to know her whereabouts.

“Sadly, on Thursday July 21, 2022, her remains, which were intact, and not mutilated as reported in the media, were recovered along Sagamu-Imota Road and deposited in the morgue”.

The NYSC feels highly diminished by the death of Eunice Chioma Igweike, a promising young Nigerian that would have been a great ambassador of her family, contributing her quota to nation building.

“The Director-General NYSC, Brigadier General Mohammed Fadah, management and the entire members of the NYSC family commiserate with Igweike Family on the demise of the young lady.

“In the same vein, the scheme extends condolences to the Ohafia Community, the Government and people of Abia State over the death of the Prospective Corps Member.

“Security agencies are working round the clock to unravel the circumstances surrounding the death of Miss Igweike”.

“May God in His infinite mercy rest her soul in peace and bliss.”

