.

* Recover forged CAC documents

By Evelyn Usman

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS of the Lagos State Police Command has smashed a syndicate that had been operating a fake Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC centre in Alausa, Ikeja area of Lagos.

Consequently, five suspected members of the syndicate have been arrested for impersonating CAC officials.

The suspects: Gloria Ukaegbu , 28; Omolere Kayode, 30; Taiwo Ajayii , 34; Nwachukwu Brenda, 27 and Oluwatomisin Adebisi, 25, were alleged to have swindled scores of Lagosians through their nefarious activities.

The arrest according to the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, was made following a tip-off and what he described as painstaking background check and verification of activities of the syndicate on Jobi Fele Way

Hundeyin said: ” Led by the Commander RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, the operatives recovered several forged CAC documents, a Toyota Sienna and a Toyota Matrix vehicles used as makeshift offices for their nefarious transactions.

” Preliminary investigation revealed that the syndicate has swindled over hundreds of people through fake CAC registrations.

“Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigations Department, Panti for further investigations and eventual prosecution”