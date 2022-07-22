By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Port Harcourt— Rivers State Police Command has threatened to deal decisively with those assaulting Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution, PHED, Plc and vandalizing the electricity distribution company’s equipment.

The command also said all the cases involving PHED would be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department, CID, of the police command with a view to ensuring speedy investigation and prosecution of such cases and bringing culprits to justice.

Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Friday Eboka, spoke when the new Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, MD/CEO, of PHED, Dr. Benson Uwheru, visited the commissioner in his office.

Uwheru, had during a courtesy visit to the CP at the state Police Headquarters in Port Harcourt, among others, requested the commissioner to empower officers of the command to assist the company in tackling vandalism, meter by-pass and staff assault by arresting persons found culpable of these offences generally classified as economic sabotage.

Responding, CP Eboka acknowledged the symbiotic relationship between PHED and the Police, noting that both agencies were public service organisations.

He granted the requests, assuring that ‘all the cases concerning PHED will now be transferred and centralised at the Criminal Investigation Department of the Command so they can be treated with dispatch.”