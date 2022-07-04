Bauchi Assembly

By Charly Agwam – Bauchi

There is a semblance of calm after police took over the premises of Bauchi State House of Assembly following an attack on the facility by a group of unidentified hoodlums.

Vanguard gathered that on Sunday night some hoodlums had attempted to set the Bauchi State House of Assembly complex on fire.

It is not clear the reason behind the attempt to burn the facility, but feelers are that it is not unconnected to the current leadership crisis rocking the assembly.

A source revealed that in the late hours of Sunday, around 11 pm, some unknown persons numbering more than 50 forced their way through the gate, burning tyres and other objects with the intention of setting the complex on fire.

The National and State Assembly Liaison Officer to the Bauchi State Governor, Honorable Sani Muhammed Burra confirmed the incident in a press statement he made available to the newsmen on Monday.

He said that the siege on the Assembly by security operatives was to forestall possible breakdown of law and order after the Sunday night incident.