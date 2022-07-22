Josephine

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

Men of Cross River State Police Command have rescued an Arthur Jarvis University student, Josephine, who was abducted at Akpabuyo Local Government Area of the state on Tuesday by kidnappers operating from Akwa Ibom State.

The school, located 18 kilometers from Calabar, the state capital, is the first private university in the state and has almost rounded off it’s session billed for Friday (yesterday) before the incident.

A covert operation, Vanguard learned, was carried out by a crack team of policemen following directives of the Commissioner of Police Cross River state, Aminu Alhassan.

Read Also: Kaduna NURTW pays over N5m to secure release of kidnapped drivers

According to a top security source, the covert operation took the tactical unit into the hideout of the hoodlums in Akpabuyo, where the victim was rescued at about 11pm on Thursday.

The source further revealed that some of the suspects were neutralised while one was arrested. The victim is receiving treatment.

When contacted the Police Public Relations Officer in the state , SP Irene Ugbo, confirmed the rescue, describing the feat as a laudable breakthrough.

Irene said: “It is true, a crack team of officers combed the creeks of Akpabuyo and rescued the victim at about 11pm Thursday.

“It was based on the order of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aminu Alhassan, and we thank God that the student was rescued alive

“She is recovering as she is also receiving treatment at the moment.

“This is a serious note of warning that we will not tolerate any form of criminality in any part of the state.

“No matter where they hide, we shall always smoke them out, no matter how long it takes.

“Every kidnapper or criminal in the state must understand that we are bringing the fight to them. We are not going to allow any person or group to carry out any nefarious activity in any part of Cross River state,” she warned.

When Vanguard contacted the Chancellor and Founder of AJU, Sir Arthur Jarvis Archibong, he thanked God for the safe return of his student while lauding the police for a job well done.

Vanguard News