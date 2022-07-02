The Police in Ondo State said it has rescued no fewer than 77 people for the case of suspected abduction from The Whole Bible Deliverance Church in Ondo Town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami, command’s spokesperson made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

Odunlami said that the rescue operation was possible following the intelligence report gathered by the Police at Fagun Division, Ondo Town.

According to the PPRO, it was gathered that some children are being harboured at The Whole Bible Believers Church AKA ONDO CHURCH, Valentino area, Ondo Town.

“Policemen were sent to the Church to invite the Pastor and the members of the Church on sighting the Police attacked them.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, an Assistant Pastor in the Church was the one who told the members that Rapture will take place in April.

“But later said it has been changed to September, 2022 and told the young members to obey only their parents in the Lord.

“Another family who was also around during the rescue said their daughter a part 3 student, dropped out of school due to the strange teachings of the Pastor and left home in January, 2022 to start living in the Church.

“In all, 77 members including 26 children, eight teenagers and 43 adult members were rescued from the Church,” she said.

Odunlami, who said that the two pastors were in Police custody said nvestigation had commenced and the outcome would be made known to the members of the Public.(NAN)