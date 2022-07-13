By Biodun Busari

The United States police, Tuesday, have discovered and pulled out corpses of a man and three young children from a pond in Indianapolis according to a NBC report on Wednesday.

While police did not publish the names of the victims, in a news statement earlier this week, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked the public for help “in locating 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.”

In a statement Wednesday, the police said there was “a commonality with the Moormaan family missing persons’ investigation.”

Moorman and his children have been missing since July 6, when he told his family he was going fishing, NBC News’ affiliate WHTR reported.

The Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD) said they responded to a call just after 7.30 p.m. (US time) Tuesday and with the help of fire service divers recovered the body of a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The report also revealed that Sonar technology later located a black Saab in the water. “That vehicle was pulled from the water and three young children were found inside,” it added.

Search and rescue crews worked to retrieve the vehicle from a pond on Bluff road in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

IMPD Assistant Chief Chris Bailey told WHTR that the vehicle matched the description of the car Moorman was driving when he was last sighted.

The same region was searched earlier this week by security operatives on foot and by using drones.

Police said a “death investigation” had been launched, adding that the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency is assisting.