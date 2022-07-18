File: Scene of the Kuje prisons

The Police Command in Kaduna State says its operatives re-arrested a suspected Kuje Prison escapee in Kaduna on Sunday at about 1930hrs.



The Command’s Spokesperson, DSP Mohammed Jalige, confirmed the re-arrest in a statement on Monday in Kaduna.



Jalije said the re-arrest was sequel to the Commissioner of Police, Kaduna Command, Mr Yekini Ayoku’s directive to all tactical commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs).

He said the officers were directed to mount purposeful surveillance across all inlets to Kaduna State in response to the recent infamous Kuje jail break.



“As instructed by Inspector-General of Police Alkali Usman the operatives, without prejudice to existing crime prevention measures, responded effectively which started yielding a positive result with the re-arrest of a suspected escapee on July 17,” he said.



He said that the suspect, one Shuaibu, 60, and an indigene of Kano State was apprehended by the police operatives at a location in Kaduna while on transit to Kano, based on active intelligence.



“The suspect on preliminary investigation revealed that he was part of the inmates who escaped during the recent attack on the Kuje medium security correctional centre.

Ayoku directed that necessary protocols be carried out before handing the suspect over to the Nigerian Correctional Service for proper placement.



He further tasked the officers not to relent in their efforts to effectively tackle all forms of crimes and criminality in critical areas of the state.