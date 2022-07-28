By Efe Onodjae, Lagos

Two suspected criminals that posed as police officers from Force Investigation Bureau, FIB, and Special Tactical Squad, STS, at the Force Headquarters, Abuja have been arrested by the police in Lagos for breaking into the home of two young men, brutalising them and using Point of Sale, POS, to withdraw about N1.350 million from their account.

They also allegedly seized $5000 from the victims and destroyed their property while posing as officers of the law.

The victims, Fatai Shina, 20, a spare parts dealer and Samuel Toyosi, 25, said the suspects invaded their home in the Agege area of Lagos around 11.30 pm on July 15, 2022 with seven heavily armed men dressed in jackets inscribed with the letter FIB-STS.

Read Also: Many injured as unknown gunmen attack Owo, 2nd time in 7 weeks

According to the victims, the men, some of them were in mufti, entered the apartment, “started slapping and kicking us for keeping them outside for a long time. They later identified themselves as police officers from the Force Headquarters on investigation and, therefore, wished to search the apartment.”

It was gathered that the bewildered occupants of the apartment, who initially thought they were armed robbers, then demanded their search warrant but again, that was said to have been greeted with more beating.

The fake officers reportedly shoved the occupants aside, turned the apartment upside down, damaged some furniture and in the process discovered $5,000 US in a wardrobe which they quickly took.

The victims said that after turning their apartment upside down without discovering any incriminating document, the officers reportedly hauled the occupants into separate waiting vehicles having seized their phones and went along with them in their car.

“On the road, they said they were taking us to Area B Command, Apapa for further interrogation before being flown to Abuja the next day.

First, they took us to the front of Red House Police Station, Iju where we were mercilessly tortured. They left again to the front of Meran Police Station where the beating continued until we were forced to disclose our account details.

“Having discovered N1.7 million in Fatai’s account, the officers told him to give them his ATM pin with which they withdrew N1,350,000,using different POS machines.”

It was gathered that the victims were able to get the name of their leader while he was browsing during the torture. They googled it later and got his picture.

They called a top police officer related to them in Abuja and he directed them to the Lagos State police commissioner who advised that a petition should be written to IGP.