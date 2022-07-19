.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina State has said that the number of police operatives in Katsina cannot tackle the insecurity in his state

He spoke in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service monitored in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He said although security is in the hands of the Federal Government the soldiers in the 36 States and Abuja providing security; was not enough.

According to him, ” protecting oneself from harm is natural….we have less than 4 thousand policemen in Katsina with 34 Local Governments and a population of 8 million.”

“We’ve a local government where the policemen there are not more than 30 with only 10 guns. And they have over 100 villages.”

“If you don’t reinforce the Vigilante under the police, and asked the people to defend themselves, what do you expect ?”