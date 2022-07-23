.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna Police Command have foiled a kidnap attempt along the dreaded Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari road and rescued 8 persons.

The Police Public Relations officer,PPRO of the Command, DSP Muhammad Jalige,said on Saturday that the Operatives attached to Buruku Division while acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini A. Ayoku, psc (+),mni on rigorous patrols of all highways within the Command had on 21st July 2022 at about 1530hrs intercepted a large number of bandits on a heinous mission between Udawa/Buruku villages along Kaduna -Birnin Gwari road.

According to him, the bandits forcefully stopped three (3) commercial vehicles, whisked away the occupants and headed to the forest.

He said the resilient operatives on sighting the gang of criminals, immediately engaged and gave them a fierce chase amidst exchange of fire.

” The Operatives’ courage and precision foiled the kidnap as the bandits fled into the forest with varying degrees of bullet wounds. Eight (8) victims were successfully rescued, namely; (1) Bilki Abdulkarim ‘F’ (2) Hanifa Abdulkarim ‘F’ (3) Rabiu Ahmed ‘M’ all of Birnin Gwari while (4) Sabiu Yusuf ‘M’ (5) Aminu Ibrahim ‘M’ (6) Amina Abdulkarim ‘F’ (7) Aisha Yusuf ‘F’ all of Udawa village of Chikun LGA Kaduna State.”

“However, the eighth victim one Faridah Ahmed ‘F’ of Mando area sustained injury and was rushed to hospital for medical attention.”

“The rescued victims were moved to Buruku Police Station where they were profiled, documented and escorted to their destination as concerted efforts are not spared in ensuring sanity of the road.”

“The Commissioner of Police appreciated the sacrifice of the gallant men and tasked them not relent in their commitment to restoring public confidence and safety on our highways always,” he said.