The Police Command in Lagos State on Saturday said no INEC official was arrested on Friday in connection with the ongoing Continuous Voter’s Registration (CVR) exercise in the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday , while reacting to the incident.

NAN reports that some online media on Friday reported that thugs invaded INEC CVR centre situated at St. Bridget Catholic Church, ljesha, in Surulere, and catered away INEC enrollment machines.

Hundeyin, however, said that Police got information about the presence of some INEC officials in a church, stressing that the DPO, police division in Ijeshatedo, swung into action and brought the INEC officials and materials to the station.

He said the DPO decided to bring the officials and others around to the station, because the church was not conducive for such investigation, to avoid break down of law and order.

The spokesman noted that after the DPO’s findings, there was a mix-up of address location and he requested the INEC officials to move to the correct address.

Hundeyin pointed out that the police carried INEC materials and officials out of the church, not hoodlums as being speculated on social media.

“The INEC officials were assigned to Imam Thani Street, by House No. 9A for the exercise. They were, however, found within the church premises. Residents raised concerns and informed the police.

“Preliminary findings show that a resident of the area who volunteered to transport the officials from their office to the center, was responsible for the mix-up, deliberate or not, further investigation will reveal.

“Meanwhile, the officials were immediately released to proceed to the correct center to continue their assignment,” he said. (NAN)

