By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE police in Edo State on Sunday confirmed the kidnapping of two Catholic Priests identified as Rev. Father Peter Udo of St Patrick’s Catholic church Uromi in Eaan North East and Rev. Father Philemon Oboh of St Joseph retreat center Ugboha in Esan South East local government area both in Edo Central senatorial district.

They were kidnapped on Saturday kidnapped along the Benin/Ekpoma road in the same Edo State.

This is barely one week after a Catholic Priest, Rev. Fr. Christopher Odia of St. Michael Catholic church Ikabigbo in Etsako West local government area of Edo state was kidnapped and killed by his abductors.

Confirming the report, Edo state police cmmand spokesman, Chidi Nwanbuzor said “the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Ugboha police Division has called to inform that one Rev Father Amos Abhulimen on Saturday came to the station to report the kidnap of the two Rev Fathers.

“Based on the report, the state Commissioner of Police Abutu Yaro, has dispatched a team of policemen as a reinforcement to the men of Ugboha division to go for the rescue of the two Catholic Priests unhurt and get the kidnappers arrested.”

The two Catholic priests were said to have been kidnapped between Ehor and Iruekpen along the Benin- Ekpoma Express Way on their way to Uromi from Benin city, the Edo state capital.

It was gathered that the two clergymen had attended a programme in Benin city on Saturday, July 2, 2022 and were returning to base when their vehicle rammed into some unknown gunmen who violently intercepted their car.

The suspected gun men were said to have fired several gun shots into the air which forced the car that had the two Catholic priests to stop.

The two priests were allegedly forced into the bush by the gun men and as at press time , the said kidnappers were yet to call for ransom.