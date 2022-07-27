.

By Ugochukwu Alaribe, UMUAHIA

The Police in Abia state have confirmed the attack on a bullion van conveying cash from a new generation bank in Aba to Umuahia.

Police Public Relations Officer,Abia State Command,SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the robbers barricaded the Enugu – Port Harcourt expressway where they laid ambush waiting for the bullion van.

On sighting the bullion and escort team,the robbers fired at them ,making the driver of the van to swerve into the bush.

In an effort to escape, the yet-to-be-identified official of the bank who was escorting the cash and one of the robbers were killed on the spot,even as 3 police officers were injured.

He also disclosed that an AK47 rifle with three loaded magazines strapped were recovered from the robbers.

He said, “Based on a distress call, teams of tactical operatives were dispatched to the scene. At the scene, one inspector Leo Francis of CTU (Counter Terrorist Unit) base 4 Aba was met and he stated that he along with five others while escorting a bullion van from Aba to Umuahia ran into a gang of armed robbers who had barricaded the high way and were firing sporadically.

“Efforts made to stop the bullion van and escort vehicle yielded no dividend as the driver veered into the bush.

“The cash officer accompanying the bullion van was shot dead on the spot, 3 policemen on escort sustained bullet injuries while one of the armed robbers was neutralized and his AK 47, rifle with 90 rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“The injured policemen were rushed to the hospital while the deceased, are deposited in the morgue for preservation. An investigation has Commenced.The robbers were said to have carted away with an undisclosed sum of cash.”

He also urged hospitals in the state to report anyone in their facilities with bullet wounds for investigation as some of the robbers fled with bullet injuries.