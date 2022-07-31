.

By Esther Onyegbula

Sequel to the threat by bandits to attack some states in Nigeria including Lagos, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert.

In a statement signed by SP Benjamin Hundeyin, the Command Spokesperson on Sunday, said CP Abiodun Alabi, disclose that the command is working closely with sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.”

Allaying the fears of Lagosians the Commissioner assured that all human, material, and operational resources have been fully and optimally deployed across the length and breadth of the state, especially at border towns, towards ensuring there is absolutely no breach of the peace.”

Alabi noted that consequent to the carefully laid down security plans and strategies, all residents of Lagos State are urged to go about their lawful duties without panic or fear.

He also enjoined residents to remain very vigilant and report suspicious movements and persons to security agencies.”

The statement reads: the Command is not unmindful of intelligence reports suggesting that Lagos State could be on the radar of some persons planning attacks across the country.”

To this end, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert alongside all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Tactical Commanders, all in a bid to ensure that any possible planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.”

Recall that last week in a related development, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC placed all its state commands on alert following intelligence reports that elements of the Boko Haram Terrorists as well as those of Islamic State West Africa Province ISWAP have heightened plots to attack the nation’s capital, Abuja and five other states including Lagos.

In the leaked memo dated July 25 and signed by the Deputy Commandant General DCG Operations, Dauda Danladi Mungadi which was addressed to all state commands of the NSCDC, the Corps said two separate bandit groups have also concluded plans to attack Abuja and others.

