By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command have arrested a suspected terrorist with a loaded AK-47 rifle and ammunition.



In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Muhammad Jalige, the police said that upon receipt of credible intelligence on suspected movement of illicit arms around Mariri village, near Saminaka in Lere local government area of Kaduna State, the Commissioner of Police, CP Yekini Ayoku, ordered an immediate security cordon of the area which yielded positive result with the arrest of the terrorist.



DSP Muhammed Jalige, said that the tactical execution of the operation was in line with the directive of IGP Alkali Baba Usman of intelligence-led police operation as well as community policing strategy geared towards nipping crimes in the bud.

“Preliminary investigations revealed the identity of the arrested suspect as Ishaku Habu a.k.a Deta, of the same Mariri village, aged 25,”he said.