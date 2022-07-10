By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of two pupil inside a school bus.

The children reportedly suffocated to death while returning back from school at Aguda area of Lagos on Friday, July 8 2022.

It was learned that the pupils repeatedly complained to the bus driver Odunsa Mandala of being uncomfortable, but he allegedly ignored their complains until most of them suffocated and passed while he was taking the pupils back to their homes after the close of school.

On realising their condition, he raised the alarm and the pupils were rushed to hospital. Some were rushed to the Lagos State Teaching Hospital and others to Randle Hospital.

Unfortunately, two of the pupils lost their lives while the others were revived.

Confirming the incident on the Spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said: yes, the driver has been arrested but the young souls are already gone, sadly so. A school bus driver ignored repeated complaints from the kids he was taking home that they were not feeling well. Some of the kids went unconscious, two eventually died.

Schools need to up their game in recruitment and pay more attention to job fit. Parents too need to do thorough background checks of schools and crèches before entrusting their kids into their care.

Meanwhile, the relevant regulatory agency has been notified of this act of gross negligence. Security is everyone’s business.”

